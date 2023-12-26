L'Malagrotta fire “it will only further aggravate the situation of waste treatment in Rome, already precarious given that the plant engineering is almost at zero, with the promise of the waste-to-energy plant at the end of 2026 and the waste that continues to be transported around Italy and abroad with an expense of between 150 and 170 million euros per year. Now, this fire which deprives the city of a plant, certainly puts us in further difficulty and we imagine that there will be a further significant economic commitment to taking the waste to other plants, which however only partially solves the problem because it slows down the collection service considerably, worsening an already critical situation”. He tells AdnKronos Federico Rocca, Capitoline councilor of the Brothers of Italy.

“Obviously we cannot comment on the nature of the fire, there is a file open at the prosecutor's office and the Ecomafie commission will carry out an inspection in Malagrotta. In fact there is a management, control and maintenance problem, it is the second fire in 18 months : either all the control, monitoring and safety systems have failed, or there is a system management problem”, continues Rocca who speaks of “a blow to the heart” because “these are toxic fires and having to live in a situation every time emergency, for the inhabitants of Valle Galleria it is not a pleasure, also because they have been waiting for over 10 years for the famous environmental redevelopment which has not yet been seen”.

Solutions? “Unfortunately at the moment the only solution is to take Rome's waste to other plants, in Lazio or in other regions, but this will lead to a slowdown in the collection system. We are strongly concerned about the environmental issue and how it will be managed from now on then the collection and disposal system of Rome Capital. We are heading towards the Jubilee, when pilgrims will be added to the normal presence of tourists and commuters in Rome. I don't know what the mayor will invent to make this city capable of disposing of waste. The waste-to-energy plant will be ready one year after the end of the Jubilee and we should ask ourselves about this too: why a plant is being built for the Jubilee that will be in operation one year after the Jubilee remains a mystery”.

“Waste fires are a real plague and an environmental emergency unworthy of a civilized country like ours. And I know well what I'm talking about given that I come from a region and a province that has had to deal with this phenomenon for decades. The images and news coming from Malagrotta are and remain an open wound for me. Because I know well the sense of helplessness one feels and I know the consequences that drag on for a long time.” So at AdnKronos Gerolamo Cangiano (FdI), vice president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into illicit activities connected to the waste cycle and other environmental and agri-food offenses (the so-called Ecomafie Commission), questioned about the Malagrotta fire.

“And since it is not an isolated phenomenon, but rather it is reiterated and is added to the similar one that affected the Tmb Salario, addressing it is a priority. It is for this Government and it is for the Bicameral Ecomafie Commission, of which I am vice-president, which is already operational to give the first feedback to a situation that can no longer be postponed – continues Cangiano – In thanking the police forces and the Fire Brigade for their timely intervention, which brought the fire back under control and which avoided damage more serious also for the healthiness and liveability of the air, the waste situation in Rome still needs to be addressed, which risks having a negative impact on the occurrence of these episodes”.

“A change in mentality is really necessary. It must be accompanied and not simply imposed. Rome is a large city and always crowded beyond the resident population. If a serious and coherent education, information and awareness campaign is not implemented, we risk a waste blackout in view of important events such as the Jubilee. The funds are there. Our availability too. But everyone must now do their part. Starting by identifying the responsibilities and possible interests that lie behind the Malagrotta fires And continuing through a virtuous cycle of waste differentiation, disposal and recycling”.

“First of all, thanks to the police forces and the firefighters who intervened promptly, and in large numbers. After that, there is a discussion to be made and this is why the Commission will carry out an inspection on Thursday and then begin a whole series of hearings precisely to understand what the reasons are, because it is not the first fire in Malagrotta, we need to monitor the issue”. He tells AdnKronos the senator of the Brothers of Italy Luca De Carlomember of the Ecomafie commission, expressing concern, on the one hand, for the environmental and health consequences of the fire that broke out in Malagrotta, and on the other for “yet another obstacle to waste collection and disposal that will bring Rome up to speed with the other cities of Italy”.

A situation, for De Carlo, on which it is necessary to clarify: “we need to delve deeper and try to understand what is behind it, if there is something. And in any case, in no way should we stop that process of modernization of the collection and disposal of waste that the eternal city deserves. I believe that today the time has come to bring Rome up to speed with other cities, not only European but also Italian, to finally make Rome free from waste, civil and in step with the times”, he concludes.

To shed light on the causes of the Malagrotta fire, “the police will take care of it. Of course, we need to increase controls but now we need to do everything possible to ensure that Rome doesn't get into trouble on the waste front”. So at AdnKronos the regional secretary of the Salvini Premier League in Lazio Davide Bordoni. Malagrotta aside, waste in Rome remains a thorny issue, “it is no coincidence that as a League we voted in favor of the waste-to-energy plant because it is a tool that can definitively solve Rome's problems”.

“Sunday's devastating fire at the Malagrotta storage facility, which follows the equally serious one in June last year, demonstrates how the area of ​​the former largest landfill in Europe is not at all safe and the residents, after decades of critical environmental and health issues, they cannot yet sleep peacefully. The smoke laden with dangerous dioxin was visible for kilometers and kilometres, even from Pantan Monastero and Casal Selce, areas a stone's throw away as the crow flies from Malagrotta, where the mayor Gualtieri would like to create a maxi biodigester”. This is what he states in a note Daniele Giannini, regional director of the League.

“In the meantime – he insists – the mayor himself has banned outdoor activities within a radius of 6 kilometers from the site of the fire, demonstrating the seriousness of the fact. It is unthinkable to even mention the word rubbish in these territories, let alone place a treatment plant for 120 thousand tons of waste per year. In light of what happened, the Campidoglio, in addition to advising tens of thousands of citizens in the western Rome area to keep their windows closed, gives a signal and immediately backtracks on the Casal Selce biodigester”.

A real Roman also intervenes on the story of the Malagrotta fire the actress Nancy Brilli who, speaking with Adnkronos about pollution in Rome after the landfill fire which occurred on Christmas Eve, confesses not without a hint of irony: “I live high up on the Esquiline, I can see exactly what levels we are at. My indicator is a brownish stripe on the horizon…”.

The solution for waste disposal in Rome, according to the actress who was recently in theaters with the film 'A particular weekend' alongside Enzo Decaro, lies “in waste-to-energy and reuse, accompanied by a lot of patience”. Witty as always, she doesn't miss the opportunity to make a joke about waste disposal: “We could stick them in the pillars of the Strait Bridge and then use vents to recycle the gases…”.