Luis Sinisterra landed in England in mid-2022, after the Leeds United will pay close to 25 million euros for his transfer. However, the Colombian could not adapt to the cold city and was unable to avoid his team's relegation.

It may be of interest to you: Due to the loss of the Pan American Games, Marbelle hits out at Gustavo Petro

However, the end of the Colombia selection is living a different reality in the Bournemouth, club where he is on loan until June 30 of this year.

The 24-year-old player has begun to earn an important position in the team led by the Spanish coach Andoni Iraola and proves his worth with goals and assists.

We tell you: Luis Díaz, among the most expensive signings of the winter market

His most recent goal, on December 26, 2023, against Fulham, in the 'Boxing Day', left the fans amazed Bournemouth who chose it as the best goal of the month.

“Sinisterra is the winner of the goal of the month for December,” the club wrote through its social networks about the goal in the 3-0 victory against Fulham.

He added: “The Colombian scored a wonderful goal in the victory over Fulham, cutting inside from the left and firing a magnificent shot into the top corner from the edge of the area. The goal of Sinisterra obtained 68.7% of the votes, defeating the headbutt of Philip Billing against Manchester United, the winning goal of Dominic Solanke against him Nottingham Forest and the first goal of Justin Kluivert against the Cottagers”.

Also: Atlético Nacional welcomes its 'bombshell' signing

This season, Luis Sinisterra He has played 359 minutes spread over 12 games, of which he has been a starter in only two. However, the Colombian has scored two goals and an assist in the current Premier League.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO