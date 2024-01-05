Statistics from the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” showed that the number of people registered in the program reached about 14,602 people, while the number of donors reached 160 donors since 2017, and the number of organ transplant operations in the same period reached 460 operations, including 111 operations since the beginning of the year. In 2023, the number of patients on donor waiting lists will reach 4,000.

In detail, the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” is a national system to enhance efforts to donate and transplant human organs and tissues in accordance with the highest international standards and practices in the United Arab Emirates and the region. The program aims to organize the transfer, transplantation and preservation of human organs and tissues, and to provide care for patients. Organic deficiency, in addition to enhancing the health and safety of society and the quality of life of individuals.

The mission of the “Hayat” program is to mobilize efforts to give the gift of life and encourage community contribution through organ donation, facilitating organ donation and transplantation, and motivating community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle that avoids organ failure. The United Arab Emirates permits the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree Law No. (5) of 2016.

The program explained that, according to the laws in force in the country, every individual who holds an Emirati ID and is 21 years of age or older can become an organ donor. Organ donors are divided into two categories, the first for donors during life, where they can donate a kidney and part of the liver to relatives up to the fourth degree. The second section is donors who have suffered brain death, where the organs of the brain-dead person are transferred for transplantation to patients suffering from organ failure. Six organs can be donated after death, including the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, and pancreas, in addition to the small intestine, while the post-mortem donor can save the lives of eight people. By donating his organs, and changing the lives of 75 other people through tissue donation.

For the transfer of organs and tissues from living people, it is prohibited to transfer organs or part thereof or human tissue between living people except as a donation and from a fully qualified person, and that the aforementioned donation must be proven by a document according to the form prepared by the competent health authority, and accompanied by the necessary medical reports for the organ or organ transfer process. Part of it or the donor’s human tissues. Donation is limited to transferring organs or parts thereof and human tissues between relatives up to the fourth degree. This includes spouses whose marriage contract has been for at least two years, relatives, i.e. of one spouse in relation to the other spouse up to the fourth degree, and reciprocal transfer. For human organs and tissues taken from among the relatives of the donor and transferred to him up to the fourth degree. The donor may withdraw his donation before the organ or part of it or the human tissue is removed, and it is not permissible for him to recover the organ that was removed after donating it.

As for the transfer of organs and tissues from deceased persons, the transfer must not be carried out until death has been proven, and the death must be proven by a committee consisting of three specialized doctors, including a doctor specializing in neurological diseases, provided that at the time of preparing the report the doctor assigned to carry out the organ and tissue transfer is not among them. Or the owner of the health facility in which the operation will be performed, or one of the partners in it, and he must not have explicitly expressed his refusal to donate his organs and tissues while he is alive, and he must have expressed his desire to donate. If he does not do so, the approval of any of his relatives must be obtained. Those who have full legal capacity within the country upon his death, and that the transfer is carried out in a way that takes care not to mutilate the body.

5 Conditions for the reciprocal transfer of members

The executive regulations of the law regulating the transfer and transplantation of human organs and tissues set five conditions for carrying out the exchange of organs, including that there must be two patients in need of a human organ or tissue transplant and there is no relationship between them up to the fourth degree, and that a donor must be available for each patient, provided that he is close to him. Up to the fourth degree, and that each of the donors agrees to donate in exchange for the other patient to whom he is not related to the aforementioned relationship, and that the doctors acknowledge that it is medically possible to donate for the benefit of the two patients in exchange, in addition to submitting a pledge and acknowledgment from each of the donors not to demand any compensation. Between them, regardless of the outcome of the transplantation process.