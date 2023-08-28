Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Luis Rubiales: the siege is closed, the Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation for sexual assault

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
Luis Rubiales: the siege is closed, the Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation for sexual assault

Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation of Spain.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Federation.

The Spanish leader’s novel does not stop.

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday that it had opened a preliminary investigation against Luis Rubiales, the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), for an “alleged crime of sexual assault” for the kiss he gave the player on the mouth Jenny Beautiful.

The Prosecutor of the National Courtthe main Spanish criminal instance, indicated in a statement that it began preliminary investigations “in view of the public statements” of the player of the women’s team that “the sexual act suffered by her and carried out by Mr. Rubiales It was not consented.”
They will talk to the player

In any case, the Prosecutor’s Office said that it will contact Hermoso to inform him that “as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual assault” he has the right to file a complaint against Rubiales, a key step for the criminal proceedings to advance.

Rubiales kissed the women’s team player on the mouth during the medal ceremony Australia and New Zealand World Cup won by Spain, which has aroused endless criticism and reactions of national and international condemnation.

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

For this reason, on Saturday Fifa suspended Rubiales from his duties for 90 days while he is processing a disciplinary procedure, one day after he refused to resign as head of the RFEF and affirmed that the kiss with Hermoso was “consensual”.

On Friday, the 33-year-old player stated that she felt “vulnerable and the victim of aggression” when she received Rubiales’s kiss, and that in her opinion it was “an impulsive, macho act, out of place and without any kind of consent on my part.
