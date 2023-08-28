Seriously, streaming and live TV: where to see the episode of August 28, 2023

This evening, Monday 28 August 2023, the fourth episode of Scherzi a Parte 2022 will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.30, the sixteenth edition of the variety program focused on pranks against VIPs. Conduction Enrico Papi who will have many guests in the studio who ended up victims of the program. Where to see the fourth episode of Scherzi a parte 2022 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Monday 28 August 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5 (digital terrestrial button 5).

Seriously live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see the second episode of Jokes aside on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In all, 6 episodes will be broadcast (plus the best of today’s programme) lasting about 3 hours each. But let’s see together the complete programming (attention: it may vary) on Canale 5: