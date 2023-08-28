The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio, president of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, agreed this Saturday, in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the Disciplinary Code, the “provisional suspension” of the president of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, “of all football-related activities at the national and international level”.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days and while the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed.” FIFA said.

After FIFA’s decisions, Rubiales’ family came to his defense. Even the mother of the football manager went on a hunger strike.

His cousin, Vanessa Ruiz, said: “Whoever spends 5 minutes with Luis knows that he is a beautiful person, with a very good heart.”

And he added: “If this woman (Jenni Hermoso) felt harassed from the start, she would have gone where she had to, not having changed the version 3 times.”

The suspension comes one day after Luis Rubiales announced at the RFEF Ordinary General Assembly, held in Las Rozas (Madrid), that I was not going to resignafter justifying what happened in the final of the women’s World Cup, in which, in the box, he put his hands to his genitals at the end of the match and at the medal ceremony he kissed the player on the mouth Jenny Beautiful.

Hunger strike by Rubiales’ mother for the “inhumane and bloody hunt” for her son



Ángeles Béjar, the mother of Luis Rubiales, temporarily suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has locked herself up this morning in the Divina Pastora church in Motril and has declared a hunger strike until a solution is found to the “inhuman and bloody hunt that”, he said, “they are treating my son with something he doesn’t deserve”.

The confinement in the church of the Capuchinos neighborhood of Motril will be carried out “indefinitely, day and night” until justice is done with her son, according to what Rubiales’ mother told EFE, who was suspended from all activity this Saturday FIFA after the controversy of the kiss on the mouth to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso after the victory in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The woman has stayed inside the parish with her sister once the parish priest has left the church.

Luis Rubiales’ mother He has asked Jenni Hermoso to “tell the truth” and “maintain the version she had at the beginning of the events.”

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

Do you think there is no sexual abuse? “when there is consent by both parties, as shown in the images”and wonders “why are they being cruel to him”” and what “is behind all this story”, since his son “is incapable of hurting anyone”.

As a mother, she asks everyone for understanding because this situation can happen to anyone, she has stated.

