The RFEF General Assembly is made up of 140 members. 20 of them enjoy permanent status: the president of the Federation and the 19 presidents of the autonomous federations, better known as territorial, corresponding to the 17 autonomous communities, Ceuta and Melilla. The 120 elected members are elected by vote every four years, coinciding with the celebration of the Olympic Games, between and by the estates of clubs, footballers, referees and coaches. The components are divided into six groups: clubs, professional footballers, non-professional footballers, referees, coaches and members of futsal.