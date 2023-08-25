MTV3: one of the leaders of the Rusich DShRG, Russian Petrovsky, was detained in Finland

In Finland, one of the leaders of the sabotage and assault reconnaissance group (DSHRG) “Rusich” Jan Petrovsky was detained. About it informs Finnish TV channel MTV3.

The TV channel clarified that the detained Yan Igorevich Petrovsky is under the sanctions of the European Union and the United States. It is alleged that DShRG “Rusich” is associated with PMC businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

It is noted that Ukraine has already applied to the Finnish authorities with a request to extradite Petrovsky.

DShRG “Rusich” has been involved in the military conflict in the Donbass since June 2014. Its participants were often accused of adherence to the ideas of Russian nationalism. Runes and other Scandinavian symbols are actively used for unit emblems.

Earlier, a resident of the Kaliningrad region was detained at the border in the Belgorod region, who was trying to escape to Ukraine. The 56-year-old man planned to bypass the checkpoints near Shebekino and join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.