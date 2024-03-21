“Surprised”. This is how Luis Rubiales appears after the search of his home in the city of Granada and the arrest of seven people linked to the Spanish Football Federation. He escaped arrest because he had been residing in the Dominican Republic for just over a month. From there, where he is working in different businesses since he was sanctioned by FIFA, the former president of the FEF has once again defended his innocence, admitting that he never did anything wrong.

Luis Rubiales assures that he has “never done anything wrong” and that he has also confirmed “not knowing anything” about everything that is being investigated about the years of his mandate in the Federation and about the 'Super Cup Case'. In statements to 'El Español', he insists that “when they ask me, I will answer everything.”

The judge will summon Luis Rubiales and his friend 'Nene', with whom he is on the Caribbean island, to testify in the next few hours. A fact that does not seem to worry him because he confesses that he has “nothing to hide” and that he is willing to collaborate with Justice: “The sooner everything is clarified, the better for me,” he says.

If neither of them returns to Spain, the Prosecutor's Office will request an arrest warrant, although they hope that they will do so voluntarily.

«There is no risk for the 2030 World Cup»



The president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has assured that “there is no risk for Spain's candidacy for the 2030 World Cup”, but he has confessed that in this context “it is impossible to hold elections in the Federation Spanish Football »