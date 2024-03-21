The contestants participating in the ninth day of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition in its twenty-seventh session praised the strength of the honorable competition between them and the closeness of their levels of memorization and performance when they took the test before the international competition’s jury. The events were attended by members of the organizing committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and the sponsors of the ninth day’s General Administration. For Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, the Dubai Digital Authority, a number of officials, the parents of the contestants and their companions, and the audience watching the Quranic events. 7 contestants presented before the international jury, and they are: Bwanika Ali from Uganda, Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Mohieddin from Kenya, Jassim Abdullah Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al-Johar from Kuwait, Keita Tjan from Guinea Conakry, Abdullah Jallow from Liberia, Ahmed Jarno Barry from Guinea-Bissau, and they competed for the memorization of the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim, while Abdul Rahman Tabakovich competed. From Bosnia in memory before the committee, narrated by Qalun on the authority of Asim.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: We witness great development every year in the Dubai International Holy Quran Award competitions, and the twenty-seventh session of the international competition witnesses high levels of participation and strong competition for the contestants before the jury, which indicates the keenness of the organizers. The best Qur’an memorizers from all over the world must participate in the award, and every Qur’an memorizer hopes to have the opportunity to participate in this blessed international competition, which has achieved unprecedented success at the highest level among international Qur’an competitions.

His Excellency pointed out that this success achieved by the award was achieved thanks to God Almighty first and then under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him and His Highness’s unlimited support for all branches and competitions of the award and what we see today and what the award has achieved locally. Globally and with the great participation in it of the best memorizers of the Holy Qur’an from around the world, we are proud of our sponsorship of this competition and we continue to support the award and the excellence and great success that has been achieved and which we are all honored by. We extend our thanks to the organizing committee headed by His Excellency Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha and the members of the organizing committee for their commendable efforts in making the Dubai competition a success. The International Committee for the Holy Qur’an and all the activities and branches of the award, may God place it in the balance of their good deeds.

Contestant Naji Attia Naji Bin Suleiman, representing Libya, stated that he is a first-year student at the College of Law, and teaches the Holy Qur’an in the same center where he memorized the Qur’an. His journey with the Holy Qur’an began when he was five years old, with the encouragement of his parents and sheikhs. He has five brothers, two of whom memorize the entire Holy Qur’an. Regarding the method of memorizing it, it is mentioned that he initially divided the price into four parts to preserve it, then he began to memorize the eighth, then God granted him success and sealed it at the age of fourteen. He said: The Qur’an changes a person’s life, and brings him out of darkness into light. Therefore, I advise young people to turn to the Book of God by memorizing it, and to pray for them. The award is one of the strongest, most organized and distinguished Qur’anic awards, and it is an honor for every memorizer of the Qur’an to participate in it.

As for the contestant, Abdul Rahman Alaa Rateb Masri, representing Palestine, he is a second-year student in computer engineering. He grew up in a family that memorized the Book of God. His father and mother were memorizers, and his older sister was also a memorizer. His memorization of the Qur’an was part of the program of the school in which he studied, as memorization begins from the first to the tenth grade, so that the student is a memorizer and reviewer of the Qur’an by the age of sixteen. After memorizing the school, he continued his journey with the Qur’an by reviewing and confirming it alone, allocating three parts for review every day. However, in the case of participating in Qur’anic competitions, the review would be at a rate of ten parts every day. He said: The Holy Qur’an opens many doors for you, and you always win with it. Just take the first step, and have sincere intentions. The Dubai International Holy Quran Competition is the highest model for all Qur’anic competitions, so it is the dream of every memorizer of the Book of God, and I am happy that it will be the first international competition in which I participate.

Contestant Suleiman Omar Ali, representing Tanzania, said that he is a second-year medical student. He began memorizing the Holy Qur’an at the age of eight and completed it in four years with the encouragement of his parents. He has five brothers, two of whom memorize the entire Qur’an, while the rest continue to memorize it until it is completed. Perhaps the most important difficulty he faced was combining study and memorization, but he overcame it, thanks to God Almighty. This is the first international competition in which he participates.

Twenty-three-year-old contestant Muhammad Ahmed Muhammad, representing Kenya, mentioned that he entered three schools to memorize the Holy Qur’an. The first time, he memorized the Qur’an from the blackboard, so he would write and memorize what he wrote. The second time, he memorized it from the Qur’an, and the third time was for review and confirmation, so he was During one year, he reviews only five parts, and does not go beyond them to the rest of the parts, and in the second year he moves to five other parts, and does not go beyond them for others, and he did this with all parts of the Holy Qur’an until he completed his complete review. He participated in many international Qur’anic competitions, including: the Kuwait Competition in 2021 AD and won third place, the King Abdul Aziz Competition in 2022 AD, and the Tanzania and Djibouti Competition. He said: This is the biggest award I used to hear about when I was young, and I saw it on YouTube, and now I am in Dubai representing my country, and I am happy about that.

As for the contestant, Keita Tjan, representing Guinea Conakry, who is twenty-one years old, his teachers encouraged him to memorize the Holy Qur’an in one of the memorization centers in his country. He said: When I started memorizing it at the age of fourteen, it was difficult for me, but my teachers encouraged me a lot, and in the beginning I was I memorized short surahs daily, until I reached Surah Al-Ahqaf, so I began to memorize half a page every day, and sometimes a whole page. I completed the Qur’an within five years, and I allocated a year for review, so I reviewed five parts daily.

Contestant Ahmed Jarno Barry, representative of Guinea-Bissau, stated that he graduated from high school and is studying the Qur’an in a Qur’anic academy. He said: I wanted to memorize the Qur’an from a young age because I had a relative who had memorized the Qur’an, and he participated in Qur’an competitions and I wanted to become like him. My father also greatly encouraged me to memorize it, which I started at the age of twelve and completed within five years. I began to love participating in Qur’anic competitions in order to prove my memorization more, so I participated in many local competitions in my country, and in international competitions as well, such as the Tanzania competition in 2022 AD, the Kenya competition in 2023 AD, and now the Dubai competition.