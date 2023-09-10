A sentence of the Valencia Courtwhich establishes that the former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales He must double, from 400 to 800 euros, the pension he pays to his ex-wife for the support of each of his three daughters, revealing that in 2020 he earned almost a million from work income.

When Rubiales assumed the position of president of the Federation in 2018, it was established that his salary would be 160,000 euros, although it also included a percentage of 0.6% of the RFEF’s sponsorship income, in addition to various supplements and housing aid. .

In 2019, Rubiales also became vice president of UEFA, a position for which he earned around 250,000 euros annually.

In 2022, it was established in the assembly that his salary would become 675,761 euros gross but with help also for housing.

Rubiales filed an appeal against a ruling from the Court of First Instance of Llíria that ordered that he had to take care of 100% of the extraordinary expenses of his three daughters, when until that moment he had to pay 400 euros per month for each one and a half. of those expenses.

His ex-wife asked to increase that monthly amount to 1,500 euros for each daughter. To determine the amount that must be paid, the ruling of the Valencia Court indicates that Rubiales has gone from declaring 97,237 euros for work income in 2011, which was the declaration on which the first agreement was established, to having a net income of work of 955,078 euros in 2020.

Imitation

Well, at the festivities in Puerto de Vega, Asturias, they imitated the awarding of the Spanish title in the World Cup.

A man, almost like Rubiales, is at an awards ceremony and some people pass by and celebrate what they won.

From one moment to the next, he picks up a player and kisses her on the mouth, which has caused outrage.

