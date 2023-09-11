Bandai Namco has released a new reveal trailer for the DLC Pack 4 Of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4a pack intended to add several new characters to the game including Luffy Gear 5, Yamato and others.
The video shows different stages of gameplay regarding the new contents of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, focusing precisely on the characters that will be introduced with the DLC Pack 4, intended to further expand the roster of fighters in the game.
The package dedicated to the battle of Onigashima brings with it various interesting additions and among these the new transformation of Luffy/Luffy in Gear 5, which represented a novelty of great importance within the manga/anime series.
New characters coming soon
This novelty is obviously also reflected in the video game, as we can see in the trailer. In addition to the new transformation of the protagonist, complete with twirling white hair, among the new features we also find some other characters.
Among these stand out YamatoKaido’s rebellious daughter and semi-divine being, who as such is particularly powerful also in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, and Kaido in his “hybrid” version, a transformation of considerable power for one of the four emperors of the sea.
