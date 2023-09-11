Bandai Namco has released a new reveal trailer for the DLC Pack 4 Of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4a pack intended to add several new characters to the game including Luffy Gear 5, Yamato and others.

The video shows different stages of gameplay regarding the new contents of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, focusing precisely on the characters that will be introduced with the DLC Pack 4, intended to further expand the roster of fighters in the game.

The package dedicated to the battle of Onigashima brings with it various interesting additions and among these the new transformation of Luffy/Luffy in Gear 5, which represented a novelty of great importance within the manga/anime series.