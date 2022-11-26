Culiacan, Sinaloa – An unforgettable moment was the one shared by the brothers Luis Rafael and Miranda Zoé Gaxiola Álvarez when they received their first ecclesiastical sacrament in the Sagrada Família temple. Event in which they were accompanied by people very close to them.

Among them, his parents, Karen Lizzette Álvarez Cárdenas and Ricardo Gaxiola Osuna, and his older sister, Mila Rafaella Gaxiola Álvarez. And as her godparents, José Máximo Montoya Acosta, Jade Castelo López, Karla Moreno Sauceda, Lluvia Villa Medina and Francisco Castro Gaxiola were chosen. Among other relatives and close friends more.

Since their arrival in this sacred place, the children were very aware of every word that the priest of this parish offered in their honor and thus, with them, they gradually entered into the Catholic flock. Baptism being the first sacrament that the friends received.

Of course, one of the most emotional moments of this event was when the little ones were bathed in the waters of the Jordan River and after this, their godparents were in charge of lighting the candles that represent the light of faith and the celebration carried out. especially for the two of them.