The Mexican singer Luis Miguel surprised his girlfriend Paloma Cuevas with a gift on the occasion of his birthday and several news portals share what he sent him on a special occasion.

The Spanish designer Paloma Cuevas received a huge bouquet of roses for his birthday and it is speculated that it could have been Luis Miguel who sent it to him, since he usually has that type of details towards his partners.

Europa Prees shares that Paloma Cuevaswho turned 51 years old, left her house smiling to take her two daughters, the result of her marriage to the bullfighter Enrique Ponce, to school, and then spend her birthday with her family.

Paloma Cuevas. Instagram photo

Cuevas was surprised with a huge bouquet of 500 roses and the same media details that it would be signed by Luis Miguelalthough the people who gave it to him did not want to reveal if it had any type of signature or dedication.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas continue to enjoy their romantic relationship and have been with her for just over a year and on Instagram Cuevas has little by little shared images and messages dedicated to him.

In a recent publication, for example, Paloma Cuevas publishes an image of Luis Miguel in which he appears singing in a recent show on his Luis Miguel Tour 2023, and writes: “Pride of Mexico.”

And on the occasion of her birthday, Paloma Cuevas reflects on life and writes this on Instagram:

“Celebrate life and be grateful for everything that happens in it. I thank you for everything, because one is especially forged in the fire of difficulties and the only thing that is under our control is how we manage our mind and soul to be able to continue evolving “

Luis Miguelfor its part, continues with success in its presentations that are part of ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2023‘, tour of the year that began in the first week of August, takes place in different countries and will end in December with a concert in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.