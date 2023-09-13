Home page politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gets off his train after crossing the border with Russia in Khasan, about 127 kilometers south of Vladivostok. © Uncredited/Press Office of the Primorsky Krai Region Administration/AP/dpa

North Korea’s ruler traveled to Russia on a private train. There is still speculation about the reasons for the meeting with Kremlin leader Putin – observers believe it could be about arms deals.

Moscow – For their first meeting in years in the Russian Far East, President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have obviously chosen the new Russian spaceport Vostochny as the meeting point.

After the Kremlin chief, the ruler from Pyongyang also arrived at the train station there in his heavily armored special train in the morning, as the Russian state news agency Tass reported. Political talks were planned for the course of the day, it was said.

It is assumed that Putin and Kim will talk about arms deals. Russia urgently needs ammunition for its war of aggression against Ukraine. North Korea, in turn, is likely to hope for Russian technology to build satellites and nuclear submarines, for example. For Kim, who previously invoked the “strategic importance of relations” between the two countries, it is the second visit to Russia after a meeting with Putin in Vladivostok in April 2019. dpa