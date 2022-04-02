Luis Miguel Castrowho made headlines a week ago by announcing the end of his relationship with former “EEG” member Michela Elías, confirmed through his Instagram stories from April 1 that he is already in Turkey to join the recordings of the reality show romantic cut “The power of love 2″, in which his compatriots Shirley Arica and Austin Palao participated with great success.

Although the details of the premiere of the second season of the show are still reserved, it is known that the Mexican Penélope Menchaca would be the new host, replacing Vanessa Claudio.

Similarly, the participation of Ecuadorian celebrities Moisés Pico Flores (Logan), Nathalie Carvajal, Joselyn Encalada and Hernán Del Pozo was confirmed.

YOU CAN SEE: Miguel Melfi releases video for “Don’t hurt me anymore”, a song inspired by Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo

Who is Luis Miguel Castro?

Born October 5, 1987, Luis Miguel Castro He has a degree in Business Administration, a career that he left to dedicate himself to the world of entertainment, especially his career as a singer.

He had a brief stint as a participant in the missing ATV reality show Combat. At the end of March 2019, he made headlines when Michela Elías officially presented him as her partner in the América Televisión magazine “On everyone’s lips”.

Three years later, on March 26, Luis Miguel Castro confirmed that the relationship with the model had ended a month ago. His statement was made after the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” captured the former member of “This is war” having dinner with Omar Macchi, the ‘King of Casinos’.

YOU CAN SEE: What is known about the second season of “The power of love”, where Shirley and Austin participated?

Who won the first season of “The power of love”?

Andreína Bravo and Miguel Melfi were the winning couple of “The power of love”, amid speculation that the so-called “Golden Boy” had arranged the romance with the Ecuadorian influencer to secure the award and boost his career as a singer.

After the last episode was broadcast, it didn’t take many weeks for the Panamanian to confirm the end of his relationship with the model. Currently, he is in the middle of promoting his first EP, “En la luna”, in which he included the song “Don’t hurt me anymore”, inspired by the romance of Shirley Arica and Sebastián Tamayo within the reality show.