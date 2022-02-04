Jalisco.- The afternoon of this Thursday, February 3 Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz protested as State Prosecutor (FE) after its ratification by the local deputies during an extraordinary plenary session in the Congress of Jalisco.

His arrival at the State Attorney General’s Office came after the resignation of his predecessor, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, who said he needed all his time to attend to personal health problems that require immediate attention.

Méndez Ruiz was in charge of the Executive Prosecutor’s Office in Criminal Investigation from April 2019 to date, where he coordinated investigative strategies that led to the arrest of probable criminals brought before the corresponding authorities.

In addition, his assignment allowed him to establish coordination work with the different municipal police stations in the Guadalajara metropolitan area as well as with the State Police and federal authorities, with the primary objective of eradicating criminal events, work that he will now continue as State Prosecutor.

Previously, Mendez Ruiz He served as General Director of Specialized Investigation within the same FE, from December 2018 to April 2019, where he led a reorganization in the reception of complaints and the creation of specialized areas for the investigation of certain crimes.

Leadership and discipline are some of the skills that the State Prosecutor has through which he will be governed at the head of the institution where he will seek that the victims of crimes obtain justice.

Academic training: