The study, conducted by the British Oxford University, said that it had detected the iron strain of “AIDS” in Honda, where it spread quietly and for years without being detected by anyone, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, on Friday.

The researchers called the new strain “VB”, and said that it infected at least 109 people, but the number is likely to be higher.

Cases date back to the 1990s and early 2000s, but have declined significantly in recent years, according to the study published in the journal Science.



The study confirmed that those infected with this strain are more likely compared to others to transmit the virus to others, as a result of a greater viral load than previous strains.

However, when treatment is started, people with this strain have a similar immune system recovery and survival rate as those with other HIV strains. The researchers warned of rapid health deterioration after infection with the new mutation, which means that early detection and treatment is critical. See also Corona’s outbreak in Liverpool .. and a decision regarding his match against Arsenal