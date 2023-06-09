The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a 41mm Apple Watch Series 8. The reported discount is €90, or 18%. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 509€. Today’s discount is not the best ever, but it is the best price since November 2022. The product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 has notifications in case of too high or too low heart rate, or irregular rhythm. It has a temperature sensor and measures blood oxygen. It also has advanced safety features, such as “Fall Detection”, Emergency SOS and “Accident Detection”. It also offers the training app, the compass app and more.