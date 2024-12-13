If something characterizes ‘The Revolt‘is that it is an unpredictable program. One day Broncano ends up playing a game with the Spanish chess champion, after a while dancing a bachata with Ana Belenand the next day he has to improvise because the guest arrives late, as happened on Wednesday night with Manuel Carrasco. Although this time he did not have to resort to the deer’s roar. Whatever happens, the key is always humor, the weapon that Lalachus used to defend himself from the fatphobic insults of which he has been a victim when it was learned that he is going to present the Chimes 2025 together with Broncano.

Humor was also the dominant note of the interview this Thursday, December 12, starring a guest that not even the presenter himself expected. Ballon d’Or. “He has played for Barcelona and also for Real Madrid,” Broncano presented it. He then appeared on the scene Luis Figowho would end up crossing paths at the end of the night with another guest, the well-known Andorran youtuber and content creator Spursito.

«I am delighted that you are here. I haven’t seen it coming, Luis Figo in ‘The Revolt’», commented Broncano. “Well, neither do I,” the footballer added.

Given this response, the man from Jaén wanted to know if Figo knew about the program. «I ‘zapping’ and I see you but…». “But you’re not staying,” Broncano completed the sentence, who asked him to stay to watch it sometime, “because the program is funny.”









«I’m joking, yes I see it. “I’ll give you an audience,” the guest responded with a very humorous mood.The Revolt‘, presenting him with a trophy for ‘Best player of the month’.

Luis Figo is still very active and explains why

The Portuguese used the format of The 1 to promote ‘LaLiga Rush’a friendly match between former professional players and streamers. However, he urged Broncano to talk about topics beyond football, claiming that “the questions about that are a bit basic.”

That’s why it occurred to Broncano to ask him “why do you work, if you don’t need to?” A question to which Figo responded with some very blunt words. «You have to produce. Someone has to work in this country. If you’ve had schedules and a routine all your life… you like to produce. “I like the feeling of doing things well.”

Nor was he free from the classic questions. «You are stuffed, Luis. I’m looking at the watch… It’s not Casio, eh,” commented the comedian before trying to find out how much money Figo has in the bank. «I don’t know… More than you think and less than I want. Between 20 and 50 million,” he tested. The number of sexual relations in the last month was much lower. “Dopamine is very low… zero,” the guest revealed, justifying that “I’m working a lot.”

«Young people have to pursue their dreams is the most important thing and do what they like with passion. One of the most important things is to do what you like with passion, but trying to reconcile studies with football. “You never know if you’re going to get there… It’s difficult, but you have to follow your dreams.”