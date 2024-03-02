The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor. The reported discount compared to the median price is 10%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon is €510.02. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by TECH DEALZ (SN RECORDED).
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor
The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Processor with 3D V-Cache Technology features 12 Cores and 24 Threads. It is based on the Zen 4 architecture and has 140 MB of cache and a TDP of 120 W.
For what concern Frequency Boostthis model reaches up to 5.6 GHz, with a base frequency of 4.4 GHz. Customer reviews are very positive, with an overall rating of 4.7/5 and an excellent response in terms of value for money, noise level and energy efficiency .
#AMD #Ryzen #7900X3D #processor #heavily #discounted #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply