Luís Figo criticized a couple of days ago that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is going to spend money on numerous events that will be held throughout the year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco. Some statements for which the former footballer has received a multitude of criticisms, the latest from journalist Roger Heredia, to whom Figo has responded.

“How sad it is to me that all the expenses that are going to be incurred with the celebration of a death in the history of Spain from 50 years ago, are not use for all the victims of DANA in Valencia, so that they get out of that hell as soon as possible. The biggest problem today is the living, not the dead,” Figo stated in a publication.

To this, Heredia responded, questioning the former soccer player’s intelligence: “From being a great soccer player to showing that the rich, too, They may have a questionable IQ.”

“ESP has 100,000 missing persons in graves pending their relatives’ recovery. The result of a false “transition” and of fascism, still present,” he continued saying.

But the dispute did not end there, since Figo did not hesitate to answer: “Of course, it is better to look for the dead and, with all due respect, than to help the living. What is your IQ? You must be a phenomenon! “Shall I ask you in Catalan?”