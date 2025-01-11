The first blow was dealt by Tosha Schareina (Honda). After the rest stage, the Valencian took advantage of the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally to cut time on his main rival for the Tuareg, the current leader of the motorcycle classification, Daniel Sanders (KTM). The Spaniard was fourth this Saturday and reduced a fifth of the 15-second distance that the Australian had over him in the general classification. Schareina lost 3m16s, leaving him 11m46s behind Sanders.

The stage victory went to the American Ricky Brabec. He completed the 605 kilometer route between Ha’il and Al Duwadimi in 5h00m51s. The second and third positions were taken by Adrien van Beveren (Honda), 23 seconds behind Brabec, and the Chilean José Ignacio Cornejo, 51 seconds behind.

For his part, the 2024 rally raid world champion, Ross Branch – fourth overall until this sixth stage – fell at kilometer 48 and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

Edgar Canet gave a scare when he fell and suffered pain in his wrist and back, but he continued and maintains the lead in Rally 2

The young promise Edgar Canet (19) also suffered another fall. The accident occurred at kilometer 45, where the man from La Garriga was stopped for five minutes because he thought he had a fracture. He ran the rest of the stage with pain in his wrist and back, but managed to maintain the lead in Rally 2 and the ‘top 10’ overall. He was seventeenth in the stage, 12m58s behind Brabec. The KTM rider continues to lead this category despite having lost almost five minutes to his main adversary, the Austrian Tobias Ebster, who is 11m56s behind the Catalan.