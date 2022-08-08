The Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez He signed this Monday his renewal as coach of Costa Rica for four more years and expressed his joy and gratitude for the support of the players, managers and fans.

“It’s a very special day for me. I wanted to experience it, I’m enjoying it. It’s an important moment in my career as a coach and doing it here fills me with great satisfaction,” Suárez said at a press conference.

Suárez, who took office in 2021, got the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022 in a play-off against New Zealand after turning the tide in the second round of the octagonal final of the tie in the Concacaf zone.

Costa Rica’s reasons for extending Suárez’s contract

The good results motivated the FCRF to sign Suárez for four more years until the end of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“It is not a sacrifice in any way. This is a beautiful country and I feel good because of the support of the human group of players and because I have a friend supporting me,” said Suárez, referring to the president of the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF).

Luis Fernando Suárez (left) celebrates with Keylor Navas (right) the qualification of Costa Rica to Qatar 2022. Photo: Alberto Estevez. Eph

Suárez stated that “we must start the 2026 World Cup from this World Cup” in Qatar 2022 with the participation of young players. The coach thanked the fans because “although there were complicated and difficult moments, there was confidence” and also expressed his appreciation for the group of players with whom he has worked.

“In my life I had worked with people so intelligent and committed to achieving something, a human group that thought a lot about the country and that came together to make the country happy and that motivates me a lot,” he declared.

The Colombian also had words of praise for the president of the Federation because “he always supported me and was a brave person.”

Praise from the president of the Federation of Costa Rica to the Colombian DT

For his part, the president of the FCRF, Rodolfo Villalobos, He said that Suárez is a successful coach as he has qualified for the World Cup in the three qualifying rounds he has directed in his career with Ecuador, Honduras and Costa Rica.

“He is a successful coach, but we are also renewing a great person and a great human being, educated, disciplined and with great group management,” he said. Villalobos highlighted the importance that Suárez is going to start the process for the 2026 World Cup with two years of accumulated work in which he considers that he has demonstrated “his knowledge, capacity and leadership” and in which he has achieved “the respect of young people and The captains”.

“The players respect him, they know his discipline, his values, principles and solidarity,” he said.

SUárez, happy with his classification.

Suárez’s immediate challenge will be the 2022 Qatar World Cup in which Costa Rica is located in Group E along with Spain, Germany and Japan.

The coach assured that his philosophy is always “going to compete” and fighting for victory in each game.

