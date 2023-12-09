You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Fernando Muriel.
Luis Fernando Muriel.
The Colombian was present with a score against Milan.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
AC Milan lost 3-2 this Saturday in Bergamo against Atalanta on matchday 15 of Serie A, a defeat in added time that distances Stefano Pioli’s team from the lead. The Colombian striker Luis Muriel, 32 years old, was decisive in giving victory to those from Bergamo with a goal in injury time of this even match.
The Nigerian Ademola Lookman, who scored a double, gave the hosts the lead twice (in the 38th and 55th minutes), but Milan had managed to equalize the score thanks to the goals of the Frenchman Olivier Giroud and the Serbian Luka Jovic.
Despite this setback, Milan (29 points) does not see third position in danger, but it does fall behind the leading duo: Juventus (provisional leader with 36 points) and Inter Milan (35, with one game less) .
Muriel, who came off the bench, ended up being a great hero for Atalanta and in what way, as he scored a real great goal with a backheel in the 94th minute.
Your team draws 2-2. And you scored this great goal to win the game at 94′. Wonder of Luis Muriel 🇨🇴. Total delicatessen. This is how Atalanta won against Milan.pic.twitter.com/dFjsbIUb8A
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 9, 2023
SPORTS WITH AFP
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Fernando #Muriel #great #goal #spectacular #goal #Atalantas #victory
Leave a Reply