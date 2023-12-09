AC Milan lost 3-2 this Saturday in Bergamo against Atalanta on matchday 15 of Serie A, a defeat in added time that distances Stefano Pioli’s team from the lead. The Colombian striker Luis Muriel, 32 years old, was decisive in giving victory to those from Bergamo with a goal in injury time of this even match.

The Nigerian Ademola Lookman, who scored a double, gave the hosts the lead twice (in the 38th and 55th minutes), but Milan had managed to equalize the score thanks to the goals of the Frenchman Olivier Giroud and the Serbian Luka Jovic.

Despite this setback, Milan (29 points) does not see third position in danger, but it does fall behind the leading duo: Juventus (provisional leader with 36 points) and Inter Milan (35, with one game less) .

Muriel, who came off the bench, ended up being a great hero for Atalanta and in what way, as he scored a real great goal with a backheel in the 94th minute.

Your team draws 2-2. And you scored this great goal to win the game at 94′. Wonder of Luis Muriel 🇨🇴. Total delicatessen. This is how Atalanta won against Milan.pic.twitter.com/dFjsbIUb8A — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 9, 2023

