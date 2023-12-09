Publisher Bandai Namco launched on Steam a round of sales dedicated to the series Dragon Ballwith all the titles sold at a steep discount, to the delight of those who want to complete their collection.

We start with the role-playing game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, sold for €14.99 instead of €59.99 (-75%), continuing with the excellent fighting fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, sold for €8.99 instead of €59.99 (-85%) and we arrive at the evergreen Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 sold for €9.99 instead of €19.99 (-50%).

Of course, all are also on sale DLC of the various games, which in some cases are very numerous (for example Xenoverse 2 has dozens).

If you are interested in something or if you just want to take a look, go to Dragon Ball Steam sales page.