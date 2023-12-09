Publisher Bandai Namco launched on Steam a round of sales dedicated to the series Dragon Ballwith all the titles sold at a steep discount, to the delight of those who want to complete their collection.
We start with the role-playing game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, sold for €14.99 instead of €59.99 (-75%), continuing with the excellent fighting fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, sold for €8.99 instead of €59.99 (-85%) and we arrive at the evergreen Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 sold for €9.99 instead of €19.99 (-50%).
Of course, all are also on sale DLC of the various games, which in some cases are very numerous (for example Xenoverse 2 has dozens).
If you are interested in something or if you just want to take a look, go to Dragon Ball Steam sales page.
The series
Dragon Ball is a popular manga and anime series created by the mangaka Akira Toriyama. The series was first published as a manga in 1984 and was later adapted into several anime series and films. It focuses on the search for the mythical dragon balls, which if collected all allow you to summon a dragon who can ask for a wish to be granted.
#Dragon #Ball #games #series #sale #Steam
Leave a Reply