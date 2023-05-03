Luis Fernando Muriel: see here his first goal in 2023, number 100 in Serie A

Luis Fernando Muriel ended his drought. The striker from Santo Tomás scored his first goal of 2023 this Wednesday, with Atalanta. And, finally, he reached his 100th goal in Serie A, a tournament in which he made his debut in the 2011-2012 season.

Muriel scores her first goal of 2023

Photo: Gabriele Menís. efe

Luis Fernando Muriel was the starter this Wednesday in the match that his team, Atalanta, beat Spezia.

The striker, from the Colombian National Team, was decisive from the beginning of the game thanks to his contribution in offense. However, the key moment came at minute 54, when after a corner kick managed to score with a strong right hand.

His goal represented the 3-1 partial in the triumph of the Bergamo team, in which Duván Zapata was also a starter.

Muriel left the pitch in the 67th minute.

More news

SPORTS