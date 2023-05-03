Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Fernando Muriel: see here his first goal in 2023, number 100 in Serie A

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Fernando Muriel: see here his first goal in 2023, number 100 in Serie A


close

Luis Fernando Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel.

Luis Fernando Muriel.

The Colombian striker finally got to celebrate this year. And he did it to extend his story.

Luis Fernando Muriel ended his drought. The striker from Santo Tomás scored his first goal of 2023 this Wednesday, with Atalanta. And, finally, he reached his 100th goal in Serie A, a tournament in which he made his debut in the 2011-2012 season.

Muriel scores her first goal of 2023

Photo:

Gabriele Menís. efe

Luis Fernando Muriel was the starter this Wednesday in the match that his team, Atalanta, beat Spezia.

The striker, from the Colombian National Team, was decisive from the beginning of the game thanks to his contribution in offense. However, the key moment came at minute 54, when after a corner kick managed to score with a strong right hand.

His goal represented the 3-1 partial in the triumph of the Bergamo team, in which Duván Zapata was also a starter.

Muriel left the pitch in the 67th minute.

See also  Champions League sprint, six teams in 9 points: the schedule for the final rush

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Fernando #Muriel #goal #number #Serie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result