Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the issue of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine difficult.

On May 3, a summit of the countries of Northern Europe and Ukraine took place in Helsinki. In addition to Frederiksen, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, as well as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, participated in it.

“When we talk about fighters, this is an issue that we have been discussing for some time now, and this is an issue that we have been discussing among the allies. This is a difficult task, this is a difficult question, this is still an ongoing discussion, ”the head of the Danish government said during a press conference in Helsinki.

Niinistö, in turn, said that Finland would not transfer its fighters to Ukraine, since it needs them itself. At the same time, he stressed that Finland is ready to continue supporting Kyiv. The head of state recalled that his country handed over 15 aid packages to Ukraine and “the 16th is on the way.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky himself expressed confidence that the West will supply combat aircraft to Kyiv when Ukrainian troops go on the offensive.

Earlier Wednesday, Zelensky arrived in Helsinki at the invitation of Niinistö. They held talks on support for Ukraine, bilateral relations between countries and the global geopolitical situation. They were also attended by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

The day before, on May 2, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also said that the decision to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighters would depend on the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. He also noted that if Ukraine already had F-16s, then the counteroffensive “would be faster.”

As Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin pointed out on March 28, the US leadership believes that Ukraine will need fourth-generation fighters only in the future, and now it needs air defense (air defense) means. He believes that the supply of fighter jets will not help the Ukrainian side in the current struggle.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.