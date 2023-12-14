The Colombian striker Luis Fernando Muriel He entered a good scoring moment with Atalanta. This Thursday he was present with a goal in a Europa League match.

Muriel had just scored a great goal last weekend, in the Italian Serie A, against the Milan. Now it was reported with another note.

Muriel scored his new goal in a Europa League match in which Atalanta visits Rakow Czestochowa, Poland.



The Colombian forward is usually a substitute and comes in and is the protagonist. But this time he started as a starter and did not forgive.

At 14 minutes the attacker made a hit and scored in a great way for his team's partial advantage, 0-1.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

