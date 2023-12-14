A 66-year-old Canadian tourist died this Thursday from an animal bite while bathing in Playa Quieta, in the hotel zone of Ixtapa, north of the Guerrero municipality of Zihuatanejo. According to the local media Guerrero Informational Approach, It was a shark that bit the man on one of his extremities and minutes later, after bleeding to death, he died on the shore. Municipal Civil Protection sources doubt whether the animal is a shark or a crocodile, since this type of reptile is also abundant in the area. A woman was also attacked in the water and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Quieta Beach of Ixtapa has been closed by the authorities, while elements of the Navy search for the animal. Zihuatanejo Civil Protection sources have reported that medical services tried to save the man's life on the shore, where he died after bleeding to death. They have also reported that these types of attacks do not usually occur in Playa Quieta. The woman has been taken to a nearby hospital for the animal's bite, although the severity of her injuries is unknown.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country