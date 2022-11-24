The thunderous debut of Spain for the forms and the result triggers the illusion. Soccer cannot be played better than the National Team did, even though the context was so favorable due to the manifest fragility of Costa Rica. But the rival’s laziness should not spare praise for a team that governed with authority all aspects of the game. It was liked and liked, respecting the football codes that Luis Enrique has been incorporating. He touches himself a lot, but without forgetting the opposite goal and with a visible vertical ambition. That is why his offensive production was so buoyant and offered endless arrivals and chances that opened the doors of goals. “Maybe we don’t have a player who scores 30 goals, but we have a lot of players who can. We reached the goal in an associative way ”, said Luis Enrique, after the game. Justly.
A resounding display
The staging of Spain in the World Cup
contained all the elements that define a great
equipment. Control, dynamism, precision, effort
and stuck. Costa Rica was subdued.
goals
xG
Shots
to door
Possession
It was played with a remarkable offensive impetus, without losing
not one iota of genuine Spanish flair.
Spain signed 82% possession, 17 shots, 976 good passes, 94% effectiveness in deliveries and seven goals. Some overwhelming figures that give a good account of the collective recital that marked its World Cup inauguration. The key to everything was in positional mobility of the players. Even if they sensed that the ball was not going to reach them, they threw unmarks to drag rivals and clean up pass receptions. That is why one saw lively and precise circulation, which dazzled the whole world. The ball was released quickly, the opponent was fixed and players accumulated in finishing zones.
full domain
The National Team had full control of the game, moved the ball
from one side to the other and managed the passes with clairvoyance.
Rodri, Laporte and Jordi Alba completed 100
passes or more Costa Rica only gave 165…
Number of passes (10 min.)
The collective dimension of the triumph emphasizes the correctness of the plan imposed by Luis Enrique. An approach that does not change anything to the line of work marked these years by the Asturian coach. He has been working on an idea for some time and with some players who form a compact block and who understand football in the same way. What Busquets, Gavi, Pedri or Olmo. With a stroke of the pen, unless Germany dictates otherwise and prejudices appear again, Luis Enrique has liquidated the debate on the list and its technical decisions. They should never have been in question, but the crushing victory against Costa Rica confirms the coach even more. And to so many players…
single performance
All the players were at a very high level and some touched
the excellence. The offensive air of the team made
individually to the vast majority.
Stake
in attack play
Daniel Olmo
Azpilicueta
laporte
Rodri
Busquets
Asensio
Gavi
Jordi Alba
Pedro
to usually do
90
90
90
90
64
69
90
64
57
33
Number of participations in sequences that end in shooting
Gavi and Olmo were sublime
with his movements between the lines.
And Pedri, in 57 minutes, set a trend.
92 touches
97% passing accuracy
3 key passes
1 great occasion created
