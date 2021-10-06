The Spanish coach “avenges” the defeat in the semifinals at the European Championships: “One of the best matches that international football can offer. Satisfied to have put our idea of ​​football on the field”

“It was a very good match, with two teams showing their best football. We insisted on our qualities, pressing high and building a lot of actions. We come out happy, Italy is always a tough opponent and one of the matches comes out. best that international football can offer “. Luis Enrique comes out satisfied from the San Siro evening, after the 2-1 against the Azzurri in the Nations League semifinal.

OUR GAME IDEA – A great feat, that of his Spain, which interrupts Italy’s streak of 37 consecutive useful results, and does so in the frame of the Meazza, in that stadium so far undefeated for Italy in 46 precedents (32 wins and 14 draws up to to date). And Luis Enrique praises the value of his team: “We always want to propose our game idea, playing our game against any opponent. This is our key. And always with the right attitude. My list of players is long, it counts. 40, 50 players, the boys are aware of the value of wearing this shirt “.

GAVI – Among the protagonists who have shone the most for their young age and the lack of experience gathered so far is certainly Gavi, whom Luis Enrique praises in the post-match: “I have already underlined how he is a unique player: it seems that he is in the backyard. his. He has an out of the ordinary personality, he is inhumane and his debut was perfect: he is already the present and the future of the national team. Verratti is his idol and he faced him in a great way “.

SATISFACTION – “The greatest satisfaction is the conquest of the final rather than having interrupted the streak of useful results. I repeat, we are happy with our race, our game and our path”. Spain will now face the winner between Belgium and France on Sunday 10 October, at San Siro (kick-off at 20.45), with Italy playing in Turin, at the Allianz Stadium, also on Sunday, but at 15, for the final. for third place.

October 6, 2021 (change October 7, 2021 | 00:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.