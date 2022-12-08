Luis Enrique is no longer the Spain coach. The meeting scheduled for next week with the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been brought forward after the team’s failure in the World Cup and both parties have broken their relationship after four years. Therefore, a cycle in which La Roja, the most personalist of recent times, had returned the illusion after reaching the semifinals of the Eurocup and which, however, has been cut short in the Qatar event, comes to an end. Luis de la Fuente, now in the sub-21, appears as the best placed to take over. What is not known is if he will assume the position temporarily until the final relief arrives or if he will be the final substitute with all the stripes.

The poor role of the Spanish soccer team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, eliminated by Morocco in the round of 16, has been slow to cause the first and withering consequences. «The sports management of the FEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish soccer team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and his collaborators”, reads the FEF statement.

Much questioned by the game of Spain in the event played on the shores of the Persian Gulf, which went from more to less during the tournament, the departure of the Asturian coach was decided after a meeting with the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (FEF). Luis Rubiales and his sports director José Francisco Molina.

«The FEF energetically wishes the best of fortune to Luis Enrique and his team in their future professional projects. The coach receives the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home,” concludes the note.

After a brilliant debut against Costa Rica, with a win (7-0) that became Spain’s best result in a World Cup, the team suffered a downturn both in their game and in their results. First, drawing against Germany, with a second half in which the Germans even had options to win the game. And then with a surprising defeat against Japan, which came back from Morata’s initial goal and left the Spanish team classified for the qualifiers, but as second in the group.

The disappointment was confirmed when the moment of truth arrived, in the round of 16 against Morocco, an inferior rival to Spain, but who defeated Luis Enrique’s men in a penalty shootout after 120 minutes in which the selection was impotent and could not find a way to harm its neighbors.

There have been several names that have appeared on stage to occupy the bench of Spain. Marcelino García Toral was a serious option and an old desire of Luis Rubiales, the same as Roberto Martínez, former coach of a Belgium who was called to be the protagonist in Qatar and returned home at the first change. However, the option that has gained strength in recent hours has been that of Luis de La Fuente, the U-21 coach.

It is a continuist candidacy that starts with a substantial advantage: under his command has been the new generation of footballers who have been in Qatar. Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, Nico Williams… have been trained and educated in football by Luis de La Fuente. The decision could be known in the last hours, although both Rubiales and the Asturian coach announced that he would unravel next week.

De la Fuente is 61 years old, was born in Haro and has played for Athletic, with whom he was league champion in the 1980s with Javier Clemente as coach, Sevilla and Alavés. He began his career as a coach in the Athletic and Alavés affiliate teams. In 2012 he became part of the coaching staff of the lower categories of the Spanish team. In 2015 he won the Under-19 Euro Cup. With the sub-21 he won another continental tournament and the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Highly valued in the world of football, his affable character and his curriculum make him a serious candidate, a bet from the house to settle the youngest footballers who have been in Qatar and who should be the protagonists of the senior team. The Red in the coming years.