Luis Díaz’s wife dusted off the album, revealed an unusual photo of the guajiro

The Colombian Luis Díaz, is recovering his smile little by little in Liverpool of England, after recovering from a long injury that kept him away from the pitch since October last year.

The star of the Colombian National Team He played again with the red jacket on April 17, when his team faced Colombian Luis Sinisterra’s Leeds in the Premier League.

Unusual photo of his adolescence

Although it has not been a dream season for ‘Lucho’ in English football, the 26-year-old He has reasons to celebrate a new anniversary with his wife, Geraldine Ponce.

In recent days, the woman who ‘stole’ the heart of the Liverpool star decided to publish an unusual photo through her social networks, where Luis Díaz is seen very differently than he is today.

Geraldine Ponce dusted off photos from a few years ago and published an image of “Lucho” when he was starting his professional career at Barranquilla FC. In addition, he accompanied him with a special message to celebrate one more anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, simply thank you my love for so much, that we always walk together and by the hand of God. I love you immensely,” said Geraldine Ponce.

Photo of Luis Díaz when he played for the FPC. Photo: Instagram: gera25ponce

Notably Luis Díaz met his wife in adolescence and has been with her for more than 6 years. In addition, Geraldine Ponce has accompanied ‘Lucho’ in her experiences in Junior from Barranquilla, Porto from Portugal and Liverpool.

