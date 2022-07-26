Colombian striker Luis Diaz advances with Liverpool his preparation for the busy season, in which the English club has several clear objectives.

Díaz has been very active in training, getting ready to face the tough schedule he will have.

Last season, Liverpool managed to reach the final of the Champions League, the one he lost to Real Madrid in Paris, and fought for the Premier League title, with the eventual champion, Manchester City.

The intimacy of the firm

The peasant arrived at the beginning of this 2022 to the hosts of Liverpool and in these few months he has earned the trust of the coachJurgen Klopp, and the swelling.

Luis Díaz was close to forming with the Tottenhamanother of the English clubs, but it was Liverpool who finally managed to keep his services.



Pep Lijnders, assistant manager of Liverpool, He told in his book how the operation was carried out to take the Colombian from Tottenham’s hands.

So they convinced him

“I joined the call and Jürgen was explaining to Luis how he would fit into our style and how we would help him. The conversation had to be had at that moment.”said the author, because Tottenham had already reached an agreement with Porto.

Lijnders, in his book ‘Intensity: Inside Liverpool FC – Our Identity’, He points out that they convinced the Colombian by assuring him that it was a daily challenge “to train with the best defenders in the world.”

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

“You will have to go over them every day, in every training session, that will make you the best. You will have to face each day against Virgil (Van Dijk), Robbo (Robertson) and Trent (Alexander-Arnold). That will make you stronger, “said the leader.



“We want to add more and that is why we want you”, Lijnders added. Díaz accepted and signed a five-year contract with Liverpool, a club that paid 45 million euros for the Colombian.

