About one hundred and sixty thousand light-years from Earth, a special black hole has been found with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. This black hole was not created by a gigantic explosion of a burned-out massive star, the common theory for the formation of black holes.

This variant, called VFTS 243, was created just as a massive star quietly disappeared within seconds. The fact that black holes can also form without a bang has been suggested by astronomers worldwide for about twenty years, but hard evidence was still lacking. An international group of astronomers, including scientists from Amsterdam, described the discovery in the magazine this week Nature Astronomy.

Black holes are not holes. They are objects in space that are so extremely massive that nothing too close can escape their gravitational pull. Not even light. Calculations on the Milky Way, the galaxies that house the Earth, show that there must be hundreds of millions of black holes in the Milky Way alone.

Extremely Compressed

According to the common idea, black holes are thus created with a gigantic explosion. When a massive star runs out of fuel and dies, it can no longer resist gravity enough. The outer layers of the star then swing out at speeds of up to forty thousand kilometers per second. Such an explosion is called a supernova. The star that remains collapses into a massive, extremely compressed object: a black hole.

But the newly found black hole VFTS 243 lacks traces of a supernova. The black hole is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy that orbits the Milky Way. There, the black hole, with a mass at least nine times that of the Sun, orbits a bright still ‘living’ star. “Normally, the newly formed black hole would have been hit hard by the explosion,” said Tomer Shenar. He is an astronomer at the University of Amsterdam and lead author of the study. This changes the orbit of the black hole around the living star. The orbit then becomes elliptical. But that of VFTS 243 is almost perfectly round.”

If no supernova happened, what did? “For about twenty years, computer calculations of the evolution of stars have shown that some massive stars die a silent death instead of with a bang,” the astronomer continues. “They disappear in seconds as they quietly collapse into a black hole.” That’s what it’s called instant collapse-scenario. “We don’t know exactly what caused that. Star evolution depends on so many factors.”

Direct evidence

Christiaan Brinkerink, astronomer at Radboud University in Nijmegen: „It is now special that a system has been observed that can only be explained with that scenario. This is the most direct evidence to date.”

The black hole that has now been found was difficult to detect. Shenar: “Normally X-rays betray the presence of a black hole. This is emitted when matter flows from the companion star to the black hole. But VFTS 243 is too far from its star for that interaction.”

So how did the team of astronomers see VFTS 243? “We monitored the movements of nearly a thousand stars for six years with the Very Large Telescope. In it we looked for stars that move differently than you would expect based on their mass. This allowed us to filter out and analyze stars that might orbit an ‘invisible’ black hole.”