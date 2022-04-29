Luis Díaz warmed up: this was the clash with Foyth in the Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz vs. Foyth.
The dispute between the two transcended the game. There was strong discussion.
April 29, 2022, 12:46 AM
In the game that Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 In the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, Colombian Luis Diaz had a special duel with Argentine defender Juan Foyth, and not just on the pitch.
The crossing between Diaz and Foyth
The Colombian, who played 81 minutes, had a strong exchange of words at the end of the game, and things started to heat up.
In images spread on social networks, a dazed Díaz is seen, trying to go to meet Foyth, who was in the same vein, while there was discussion between both campuses.
The newspaper ‘Liverpool Echo’, published information on what was seen in the Anfield stadium at the end of the match, between the farmer and the Argentine.
“Luis Diaz, who had been substituted, objected to something (Foyth) said as the teams walked away to the locker rooms, prompting Rhys Williams to pull him away while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adrian went to confront Foyth, who Jordan Henderson told him that maybe it would be better if he refrained from talking more, “the English newspaper reported, according to inquiries from people close to the team.
The duel between the two was vibrant on the pitch, but it got bigger. They will meet again in the return game.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
