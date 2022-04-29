The Suns win game-6 with the play that closes with 14/14 on play, a record for the playoffs. Booker’s return was also fundamental (13 points in 32 ‘). Now the challenge with Dallas in the conference semifinal

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase



The Phoenix Suns win 115-109 in New Orleans game-6 and close the series against the Pelicans. The team coached by Monty Williams will now play the 2nd round against the Dallas Mavericks (game-1 on the Italian night between Sunday 1st May and Monday 2nd, at 4 am). Historian Chris Paul with 33 points without missing a single shot, 13/13 from two, 1/1 from three, the return on the court of Devin Booker is also fundamental. New Orleans comes out with a very high head and dreams of the future waiting for the return of Zion Williamson.

phoenix – Phoenix tried to control the pace of the game from the start, forcing a slower, more embroidered half-court game, but New Orleans held up with physicality, forcing opponents to change game plans. Only in the 2nd half did the team of coach Williams manage to align themselves with the technical score of the match. Chris Paul did the Chris Paul and Phoenix stopped thinking she wanted to crush the opponent and got into the part. The offensive quality of the Suns (60% shooting) and the extraordinary versatility of their defense, especially in the 3rd and 4th period, made the difference. It is inevitable, however, to focus on individuals. Surgical Deandre Ayton (22 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists) and Mikal Bridges (18 points) and also the positive return of Devin Booker (13 points, 5/12), who spoke about his recovery in the post-race: ” I wanted to make sure my body was ready. I was confident after yesterday’s training and sure that the adrenaline would do the rest. ” And then, there would also be CP3 … See also Cagliari, Mazzarri: "We deserved to win on points"

infallible – Infallible Chris Paul: 33 points, 14/14 shooting and 4/4 free, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. In the history of the playoffs, no player had ever shot so hard in a game without ever making a mistake. “We needed it. They really tested us. At some point in the 2nd quarter I told the coach that I would be more aggressive. I saw what kind of turn the game was taking and we were down by 10 points. I should have done something to resolve the situation. ” A legendary “Point God” performance, not the first of this series and certainly not the last of these playoffs. However, there will be no full-scale duels with Jose Alvarado, who declared in the press room: “He will be a hall of famer but at least now he knows my name”. Chris’s response? He pretended not to be able to pronounce the surname of the young Pelicans point guard during the post-match conference. Even after the series is over, CP3 stops being CP3.

coach williams – “All playoff series are tough. Even if you can make a sweep, the last game will still be a battle. But the Pelicans are not in 8th place, absolutely. If you look at their post-trade record and the evolution of coach Green’s work, they can’t be evaluated from 8th place. Their young players don’t seem like young players. And besides, Ingram is a superstar. ” The Suns manager had splendid words for the opponents, which made their series hell, especially at the Smoothie King Center. And on the reaction of his team in the 3rd quarter, decisive to bring home game-6, he added: “We talked at half time about the spirit of our team. I had a few things to say to the boys and the first was that New Orleans was playing harder and with more heart than us. ” Phoenix’s 2nd half was a great team, offensively and defensively, scoring 67 points overall and keeping opponents at 24 points in the 4th period. See also Embiid goes crazy on the siren: Philadelphia takes the 3-0 over Toronto

pride – They gave it all, once again. The future of the Pelicans, waiting to recover Williamson, seems to be the best, especially after this series. We all thought about a coat, but New Orleans played game after game with greater awareness and quality of play. She grew up defensively and in attack she gave a lot of problems to a team as well equipped as Phoenix. In game-6 the transitions were excellent (20-7 points on the counterattack), as was the dominance in the area (60-40). Willie Green’s men were sensational for their commitment and dedication, but above all if they played on a par with a team that is openly aiming for the Finals. “I am proud that my boys have passed the test. I could not have asked them for a greater commitment,” said the coach of the Pels after the match. Above all, New Orleans lacked experience. Of course, having a Chris Paul would help a lot. See also The Suns without Paul do not shine: so Utah took Phoenix

the match – The script of the match in the 1st half is easy to read. Phoenix wants to freeze the beat and suck all the excitement out of the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans, on the other hand, tries to ignite the game with a generous and passionate basketball, which knows how to exalt itself in transition. Definitely better the hosts, who close 58-48 at the interval thanks to a partial 11-0 that allows them to build a double-digit advantage. The Suns enter the field with a different attitude in the 3rd period. Defense and attack are at their best. CP3 doesn’t miss a shot: 13 points in the quarter. When the game reaches the last 12 ‘, Nola is always ahead (85-82) but the inertia has changed. Coach Green’s team responds blow for blow to the runners-up. With 2 ‘from the end, above 104-103, the Pelicans collect a 7-0 run that splits the game in two. For the Suns, then, it is pure management of the stopwatch.

New Orleans: Ingram 21 (8/19, 2/6 of three, 3/3 tl), McCollum 16, Jones 16. Rebounds: Valanciunas 8. Assists: Ingram 11.

Phoenix: Paul 33 (14/14, 1/1 of three, 4/4 tl), Ayton 22, Bridges 18. Rebounds: Ayton 7. Assists: Paul 8.