It’s official: Liverpool announced the signing of Luis Diaz. The 25-year-old Colombian winger has shown a superlative level with FC Porto and the Colombian National Team in recent years and now receives the opportunity to be part of the Reds. The player from Barrancas, in La Guajira, will seek a position in Jürgen Klopp’s scheme, whom he considered a player “hungry for success” and who “knows that you have to fight to get what he wants.”
To get to know the new Liverpool player better, these are 10 facts that you may not have known about Luis Díaz:
Luis Díaz will become the second Colombian soccer player in the military with the Reds. Alessandro Frigeiro Payán, in the thirties of the last century, was part of the ranks of Liverpool.
The Colombian was named “Revelation Player” in the Copa América and Marcelo Gallardo, known for his good eye when it comes to seeing soccer players, asked President Rodolfo D’onofrio to try to sign Díaz, but there was no success. Junior decided to sell it to Porto.
The Colombian winger trained at Barranquilla FC and from there he made the leap to Junior FC in mid-2017, a club that was key in his rise to stardom.
According to local media, Luis Díaz and his family faced a complicated financial situation that put their arrival at professionalism at risk. The footballer had to overcome adverse conditions to achieve his dream.
In an interview published in September 2021, Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, one of the historical figures of the Colombian National Team, considered that Luis Díaz was the best player the coffee squad had.
The closest nucleus of the Colombian soccer player has repeatedly declared that the role model for Luis Díaz was Ronaldinho. His father stated: “He was a boy who didn’t like going out, the only thing he asked me was to buy him videos of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Zidane. And he said: ‘I have to become like them. A technical player, fast short dribbling, pints and little games'”.
In his first two games for FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, Luis Díaz scored against Manchester City and Olympique de Marseille.
Luis Díaz made his debut for Colombia on September 12, 2018 when he was 21 years and seven months old. Over the years he has become one of the most decisive players in the coffee team, with whom he has scored seven goals.
Luis Díaz began to take off with Junior de Barranquilla. With this team he won the 2017 Colombia Cup, the 2018 Finalization Tournament, the 2019 Colombian Super League and the 2019 Opening Tournament. With this squad he played 86 games, scored 20 goals and gave seven assists. He reached the runner-up position in the 2018 Copa Sudamericana.
Luis Díaz signed with the Dragons in mid-2019 from Junior. With Porto he played 125 games, scored 41 goals and gave 19 assists. The player from Guajiro became a key player in the club since his arrival. His great performance opened the doors for him with Liverpool.
#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #Colombian #striker #rage #world
Leave a Reply