The Chivas from Guadalajara They closed their preparation this Sunday in order to receive Cruz Azul on Monday at the Akron Stadium in a duel corresponding to the fifth day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League where they will seek victory to continue at the top of the general table.

Through their social networks, the Chivas have announced this Sunday the closure of their preparation prior to facing the Blue Cross looking to add his fourth victory so far in the Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League and incidentally retake the top of the general table after the Gophers have taken it momentarily after their victory this Sunday against Toluca.

“Tomorrow is played! We close our preparation for tomorrow’s match at the @EstadioAKRON”, wrote the women’s Sacred Flock on their social networks, ending the preparation before their match on date five.

After the start of the fifth day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League, the Chivas They have placed second in the general table with 10 points, adding three wins and one draw. On the first day the Sacred Flock scored 1-4 on their visit to Pachuca, on match two they equaled one goal visiting Tigres, on match three they beat Toluca 2-0 at home and last Friday they won 0-0 as a visitor. 3 to Necaxa.

The team from Guadalajara has based its great start on the great moment that its forward lives in football Alice Cervantes, who has become the main generator in the offense and is fighting for the scoring title of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament adding five goals.

For his part the Blue Cross They are in sixth position in the general table of the Liga MX Femenil after four days adding 7 points, thanks to two wins, a draw and a loss. The Women’s Machine debuted with a 1-2 victory visiting Mazatlán FC, on date two they equaled visiting Atlético San Luis, in match three they fell at home against Querétaro and penalties on Thursday in match four they beat the Bravas de Juarez.