Sunday, August 14, 2022
Luis Díaz, time, day and where to see Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in Sports
0


The Colombian hopes to score his first goal.

Luis Diaz and Liverpool They hope to obtain the first victory in the second date of the Premier League 2022-2023.

The squad led by Jurgen Klopp obtained a suffered tie 2-2 in the day
season opener on his visit to Fulham.

(Falcao García, great gesture: he intercedes for a child to take a photo with Lewandowski)
(Piqué, the new big fight with Shakira for one of his great luxuries)

In that game, Díaz had a good first half, hitting the post and scoring a goal that was disallowed for improper action.

Time and TV of the game

The Guajiro striker has earned a place in Liverpool’s starting line-up since his arrival at the beginning of this year and contributed to reach the final of the Champions League and dispute the title of the local tournament.

Crystal Palace will be the next rival, team that comes from losing on the first date 0-2. with Arsenal at home, so he needs at least not to fall again.

Díaz and Liverpool intensified their training during the week for this important game to take place this Monday at 2:00 p.m., Colombian time.

This commitment can be followed in the country by Espn or Star +.

Louis Diaz

(Heavy sanction against Jefferson Gómez, from Bucaramanga: 16-month suspension)
(Vuelta a España 2022: these will be the Colombians in competition)

Sports

