The official account of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office called on all residents of Al Ain to drive with caution, while adhering to safety instructions, adhering to speed limits, and following official weather bulletins for the latest developments.
Due to the fluctuation of weather conditions in various areas in the city of Al Ain, all residents of the city are advised to drive with caution, while adhering to safety instructions, adherence to speed limits, and following official weather bulletins for the latest developments, in the interest of public safety. pic.twitter.com/643iiBUZGp
— Abu Dhabi Media Office (@admediaoffice) August 14, 2022
And the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said through its official account on Twitter: “Due to the fluctuation of weather conditions in various regions in the city of Al Ain, all residents of the city are advised to drive with caution, while adhering to safety instructions, adherence to speed limits, and following official weather bulletins for the latest developments, in the interest of safety. the public”.
#Urgent #alert #weather #fluctuations #city #Ain
Leave a Reply