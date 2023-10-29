He Liverpool followed in the wake of Tottenham and Arsenal, the first two of the Premier League, with a 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, this Sunday on matchday 10 of the Premier League. The ‘Reds’ won at Anfield thanks to the Portuguese’s goals Diogo Jota (minute 31), the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (35) and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (77).

After opening the scoring, Diogo Jota showed a shirt of Luis Diaz, his competitor for a position as left winger and that he was out due to the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

His mother was released by police, but authorities are still searching for his father. The difficult personal situation of Luis Díaz was inevitably very present this Sunday in the Liverpool match, which achieved a victory with which to symbolically support its player.

The team of Jurgen Klopp It has 23 points, one less than Arsenal (2nd, 24) and three less than the leader Tottenham (1st, 26 points).

Guajiro’s response

The kidnapping occurred when the player’s parents were driving through the neighborhood in their vehicle. Los Olivos, from Barrancas, where the player was born, and were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

The authorities managed to quickly rescue the mother, Cilenis Marulanda, but they are still searching for the father, Luis Manuel Díaz, and “all the air and land capabilities of the Police, with the collaboration of the Army” have been deployed for this purpose.

Liverpool posted the image of Jota holding Diaz’s shirt while celebrating the first goal and, in response to the touching moment, Diaz commented on the post with a love heart and raised hands emoji.

