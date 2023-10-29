Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 16:14

Itamaraty reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, will embark tonight (29) for New York, where he will participate in the emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council to address the war between Israel and Hamas .

The meeting takes place tomorrow (30). It will be another attempt to define measures to guarantee the Gaza population’s access to humanitarian assistance and protect civilians. Brazil presides over the collegiate until October 31st.

Since the first meeting of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the war, at least four proposed resolutions have been vetoed by the countries that are part of the United Nations body. There were two proposals from Russia, one from Brazil and one from the United States.

The UN Security Council is responsible for ensuring international peace. It has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates are part of the rotating council.

Yesterday (28), the Brazilian Representative Office in Ramallah, in the West Bank, reported that it had resumed telephone contact with Brazilians in the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Bombings knocked out the telephone network last Friday.

According to the Brazilian representation, communication has been reestablished, and there are no reports of people injured as a result of the bombings. The group is made up of 34 people, 24 Brazilians, seven Palestinians in the immigration process and three Palestinian family members. They are awaiting the green light from the Egyptian government to be rescued and return to Brazil.