The Colombian Luis Diaz fell from the Liverpool call-up after this Saturday his parents were kidnapped in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where the soccer player is from and that is why he was not present with his team, although he received a dedication for his situation.

The kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulandaoccurred when they were traveling in a van that was intercepted by individuals traveling on motorcycles in the town of Barrancas, according to initial information, which also indicates that the mother was released thanks to police pressure.

The director of the Police, the general William Salamancacontacted Liverpool player Luis Díaz to accompany him and explain that they are making every effort to look for his father.

The officer also conveyed to the Liverpool and Colombian national team player, who said he is in contact with his family, his solidarity in this situation and assured him that they are not sparing “any effort” to find his father.

His father, his engine

The Police Gaula confirmed the kidnapping of the soccer player's parents.

‘Lucho’s’ father is a football man, it is in his blood, like his son. Before Luis broke into international football, he worked in a kitchen in the Cerrejón mines, in La Guajira. Currently, he has a soccer school in Barrancaswhere he uses his passion to help the children of his hometown.

In fact, on repeated occasions, Liverpool’s ‘7’ has confessed that His father was the one who taught him in his beginnings, being his first coach that he had in childhood and to whom he owes much of what he is today.

Luis Díaz and his family Christmas celebration.

So much so, that Don Luis Manuel has not hesitated to confess: “The biological dad and the soccer dad are me). Lucho is a boy who grew up in Barrancas, and his first steps as an athlete started at the Cruz Valle Fútbol Club soccer school. , I myself was the coach, well I still am, the school is 22 years old. Lucho started there when he was eight years after starting and There he advanced little by little and when he was 10 years old they gave me the opportunity at Cerrejón in a championship and he was the best player of the tournament,” Luis Manuel Díaz mentioned some time ago on ‘Blu Radio’.

“They told us that they were going to help us in Bogotá, but I kept waiting and it was impossible, then I saw a call from the Barranquilla FC and I told him that in La Guajira we don’t have the option, I’m going to Barranquilla, I sacrificed three months, where the headquarters is, and there they had me on trial, I liked it and it stayed there, with processes in Sub-17, Sub- 20 and so on,” his father commented about Lucho’s beginnings.

Díaz is grateful for everything his family has done to forge his personality and his sporting professionalism, which is now an example in English Liverpool.

The change to English football was not easy for Díaz, who nevertheless adapted quickly. His father and mother have been close to him at all times, at every step, advising him. His father never stops instilling values ​​in him and every time they have the opportunity they get together as a family, since Lucho is very attached to those close to him.

“Luis calls me before training, when a game ends, if something happens to him or simply to check on us,” says his father.

Government, pending Lucho’s father

President Gustavo Petro assured this Sunday that the Government has deployed all its capacity to try to find the footballer’s father

Luis Díaz, Liverpool striker and of the national team, kidnapped in the Caribbean department of La Guajira.

Petro referred to this kidnapping after voting this Sunday in Bogotá in the elections for mayors and governors, and pointed out this fact as one of the disturbances of public order before the elections.

“We have maintained contact with the footballer Luis Díaz on behalf of the Government, the National Police; His mother was recovered yesterday and everything is ready, all public forces have been deployed so that his father can be recovered.“said the president.

