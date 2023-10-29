This weekend, Manchester City beat Manchester United 0-3. Pep Guardiola’s team won with a double from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden. In this way, the Citizens continue in the fight for the lead and are in third position in the Premier League.
Manchester City, one of the premier teams in the Premier League, faces several exciting challenges in the next five games of their schedule. Let’s discover the rivals, expectations and strategies that will mark the team’s path this season.
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth | Premier League matchday 10
Another of the games that Manchester City has to face will be in front of their fans at the Ettihad Stadium and they will face an AFC Bournemouth that a priori should not put the team coached by Pep Guardiola in serious problems. The Skyblues will look for another victory in the Premie League
Manchester City vs Young Boys | Champions League Matchday 4
The last of these five matches will be a European event in English territory. Those coached by Pep Guardiola will face Young Boys for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, it will be the first of the second leg matches in the group stage
Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League matchday 11
Nice duel between City and a Chelsea team that is clearly improving its performance in front of goal. Londoners want to re-engage in the fight for European positions
Manchester City vs Liverpool | Premier League matchday 12
Finally, Manchester City will have to host Liverpool at home, one of the teams that is a candidate to win the Premier League this year. Guardiola’s coaching staff prays that none of his players arrive with injuries from the international break.
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig | Champions League Matchday 5
Guardiola’s men have it in their power to make 18/18 points in the group stage. Remaining leader of the group is essential to find an “affordable” opponent in the round of 16.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Bournemouth
|
November 4th
|
16:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 8:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Young Boys
|
November 7
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Chelsea
|
12th of November
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
November 25
|
13:30 ESP, 8:30 ARG, 5:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
RB Leipzig
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
