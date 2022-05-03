Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has become a phenomenon for many generations, this is because the adventures of the Joestars continue to be written day by day by the hand of hirohiko araki. And while the new in the series is coming, some users take the liberties of playing with some translations of the first volumes of the saga.

The Twitter user JoJoGTranslated shared the first chapters that were created, taking the text and dialogue and putting them into Google Translate, creating some strange phrases that certainly don’t always capture the spirit of the words written by the creator. Even so, the winks will seem funny to the most fanatical.

Here it is, Chapter 1 has been done, you can read it here.https://t.co/gaEzB1B6R5 pic.twitter.com/eDGR2ROPIS — Google Translated JoJo Project (@JojoGTranslated) May 2, 2022

Regarding anime updates, in the fall of this year the next arc will arrive on the platform of Netflixwhere we will see jolyne cujoh trying to escape from a prison, at the same time, he will go to the rescue of his father. Right in these chapters, users will receive a most controversial revelation, which at the moment is only to be seen in the manga.

editor’s note: Jojo’s shows that you can always keep innovating in terms of history, which is why its fans do not miss any of the new volumes of the manga. Arguably, the series has a longevity as wide as that of One Piece itself.

Via: comic book