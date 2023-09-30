UFC fighter Conor McGregor says he still hopes to fight in December

Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor made a statement about continuing his career. His words are available at YouTube-All Out Fighting channel.

McGregor said he still hopes to fight in December. “The opponent will be [Майкл] Chandler? Yes, it must be him. So, Chandler, shut up, sit back and wait! – he added.

McGregor spent his last fight in the summer of 2021, losing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to American Dustin Poirier by technical knockout. The Irishman suffered a broken leg, from which he is still recovering.

McGregor, 35, is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. In total, the Irishman has 28 fights, in which he won 22 victories and suffered 6 defeats. The 37-year-old Chandler has 23 wins and 8 losses.