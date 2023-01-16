The Colombian Luis Diaz He has been off the pitch for more than three months, after the injury he suffered on October 9, in the match between Arsenal and Liverpool, in the Premier League.

That day, after a clash with Thomas Partey, the peasant suffered a collateral ligament injury in his left knee. Initially, he did not require surgery and Diaz was scheduled to return for boxing day, December 26.

However, Díaz’s problem dragged on. When the team was doing a physical reconditioning in Dubai, the Colombian suffered a recurrence of injury and this time they did have to do an operation.

The plans with Díaz are for him to be back on the courts in March. Even Liverpool, which is not doing well in the Premier League, hired the Dutchman Cody Gakpo.

The Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, he did not want to compare Gakpo with Díaz. “I don’t think it’s useful to compare (Gakpo) with the impact of Luis Diaz, that was really special,” the German said.

The progress in the recovery of Luis Díaz

One of the most recent images of Díaz that was known was from December 30, when he was seen at Anfield, on crutches, cheering on his teammates in the game against Leicester City.

Now, the player himself uploaded a video on his social networks in which he shows the progress of his recovery.

The video, which lasts 30 seconds, shows a Diaz without crutches, strengthening his knee, and also in the gym, working with weights and a stationary bike. The song Believer by Imagine Dragons plays in the background.

Díaz, before the injury, managed to play 12 games this season, in which he scored four goals, three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

