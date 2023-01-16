CDMX.- The I pay journalists to ask questions at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) with the objective of attacking the Quintana Roo Prosecutor and the Governor Mara Lezama it was reported by a youtuber in the National Palace.

The youtuber pointed out that the businessman Carlos Mimenza he would be behind the alleged payments, since – according to what he said – he is dedicated to buying media, hackers and hit men.

According to what was denounced, Carlos Mimenza uses the pain of the mothers of disappeared children to attack the authorities by holding marches and sit-ins, allying himself with foundations and supposed activists.

These demonstrations have been attack prosecutor Óscar Montes Oca mainly, since the youtuber mentioned that a video has recently circulated where the Prosecutor and his close circle are threatened with death.

According to the defendant, the businessman Mimenza buys reporters to come in the morning to discredit incorruptible people, such as the Prosecutor or the Governor, people who get in the way of Mimenza to exact revenge, in addition to continuing to maintain their businesses.

Given these remarks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented that it should be Governor Mara Lezama who attends to the situation and applauded the fact that the payment to reporters is aired.

“In the case of Quintana Roo, what has to be done? That the Governor to whom we have all the confidence take care of him. And a general recommendation is that we not limit ourselves when it comes to these matters, not prohibit everyone from expressing themselves, but rather that everyone assume their responsibility.

“The authority is the one that will decide and, in the case of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, who is a good Governor, will act. It’s okay to air everything outnothing more that we seek to be as respectful as possible and let there be no censorshipThat we just take care of ourselves,” he added.

